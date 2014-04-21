Thursday 8 January 2026

Biogen Idec exercises option for Amunix’ XTENylated Factor VIII

Biotechnology
21 April 2014

US privately-held biotech firm Amunix Operating says that Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement to research and develop novel, fully-recombinant Factor VIII products with improved therapeutic properties.

Under the terms of the option deal, Amunix will get an upfront $1 million and will also be eligible to receive up to $38 million in clinical and commercial milestone payments. In addition, royalties will be paid on commercial sales by Biogen Idec for Factor VIII products incorporating Amunix proprietary XTEN technology.

In 2011, Amunix and Biogen Idec initiated a research and option agreement under which both companies would collaborate to combine Amunix' expertise in protein half-life extension and its proprietary XTEN technology with Biogen Idec's expertise in both hemophilia and engineering long-lasting coagulation factors (The Pharma Letter April 14, 2011). Under the license accord announced today, Biogen Idec triggered its option for XTENylated Factor VIII products. Biogen Idec will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutic product candidates resulting from the collaboration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze