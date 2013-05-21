Biogen Idec files BLA for MS drug Plegridy in USA

US biotech company Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a), the company’s pegylated subcutaneous injectable candidate for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).
This regulatory submission was based on the results from the first year of the two-year global Phase III ADVANCE study. The data demonstrated that Plegridy met all primary and secondary endpoints by significantly reducing disease activity including relapses, disability progression and brain lesions compared to placebo, and showed favorable safety and tolerability profiles at one year.
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