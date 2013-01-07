Biogen Idec files for US approval of hemophilia B treatment

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) on Friday announced it has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the marketing approval of recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein (rFIXFc) for the treatment of hemophilia B.

rFIXFc is one of two hemophilia products under development with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI). It is the first product candidate in a new class of long-lasting clotting factor therapies that are being developed with the goals of reducing the burden of treatment for this condition and enhancing protection from bleeding. The regulatory submission was based on results from B-LONG, the largest registrational Phase III clinical study in hemophilia B to date.