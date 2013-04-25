Biogen Idec GAAP diluted EPS leaps 43%, beating forecasts

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) reported first quarter 2013 total revenues of $1.4 billion, an increase of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2012. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2013 were $1.97, an increase of 41% over the first quarter of 2012, and beating the $1.63 average of 28 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Biogen shares were up more than 3% to $210.26 on the news.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Biogen Idec for the first quarter 2013 was $469 million, an increase of 39% versus the first quarter of 2012. First quarter 2013 GAAP diluted EPS were $1.79, an increase of 43% versus the first quarter of 2012. GAAP net income for the first quarter was $427 million, an increase of 41% versus the first quarter of 2012.
Sales gains led by Avonex and Tysabri
