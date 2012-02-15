Biogen Idec in deal to buy Stromedix

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stromedix, a privately-held biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies for fibrosis and organ failure, for a possbile consideration of over $560 million.

Under the terms of the accord, Biogen Idec will make an upfront cash payment of $75 million and additional contingent value payments of up to $487.5 million based on the achievement of certain development and approval milestones across multiple indications.

Brings in candidate for treatment of fibrosis