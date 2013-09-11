Biogen Idec in deal with Amicus for Parkinson's disease

US biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) has entered a collaboration with Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecules for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The collaboration will build on preclinical studies at Amicus and independent published research that suggest increasing activity of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerobrosidase (GCase) in the brain may correct alpha-synuclein pathology and other deficits associated with Parkinson's disease.

"Our collaboration with Amicus complements our current strategy to identify and develop novel therapies to address Parkinson's disease," said Tim Harris, senior vice president of translational medicine at Biogen Idec, adding: "Amicus has been a pioneer in the discovery of novel small molecules that increase GCase activity in the brain, and we look forward to working together to discover potential treatments for Parkinson's disease."