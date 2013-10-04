Biogen Idec presents new Tecfidera data in MS at ECTRIMS

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) presented data showing that Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) continues to offer consistent and strong efficacy combined with a favorable safety profile in a broad range of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), including those patients who are newly diagnosed with the disease.

These data were presented at the 29th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in Copenhagen, Denmark taking place October 2-5. Tecfidera was approved as a new first-line oral treatment for multiple sclerosis by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (The Pharma Letter March 28), and has been backed for approval by the European Medicines Agency (TPL March 25).

Tecfidera, which analysts expect to eventually dominate the multiple sclerosis market, had sales of $192 million in its first quarter on the market - nearly triple average Wall Street expectations, according to a Reuters report.



Blockbuster sales forecast