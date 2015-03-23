Friday 9 January 2026

Biogen Idec rebrands as Biogen with new logo

Biotechnology
23 March 2015
US biotech firm Biogen Idec has rebranded as Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), introducing a new logo and corporate identity.

After 12 years of operation as Biogen Idec since the merger of Biogen and IDEC, the company will now be known as Biogen. The company says its new identity is “distinct from either parent” and that the new name is intended to acknowledge its heritage while creating a new image.

George Scangos, chief executive of Biogen, said: “While our name and logo are new, our mission remains unchanged: We are firmly based in science, focused on patients and determined to create meaningful therapies for serious medical conditions. I couldn’t be more optimistic about our future and I am proud and humbled to think about the potential value we can bring to patients and their loved ones.”

