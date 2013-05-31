Friday 9 January 2026

Biogen Idec sees EU launch delay for Tecfidera on patent issues

Biotechnology
31 May 2013

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) said it is seeking to launch its multiple sclerosis drug candidate Tecfidera (BG-12; dimethyl fumarate) in the European Union with patent and regulatory data protection. On May 29, 2013, Biogen Idec was granted a European patent that extends until 2028 and covers the expected EU Tecfidera label dose of 480mg, the company noted.

Biogen Idec believes that Tecfidera, which recently gained backing from a European Medicines Agency advisory panel (The Pharma Letter March 25), is also entitled to regulatory data protection in the EU and is working to make Tecfidera’s  regulatory data protection clearer to all parties prior to launch. This is expected to delay the launch of Tecfidera in the EU until the second half of 2013, the company stated.

Earlier this month, Tecfidera was approved by the US Food and drug Administration (TPL May 21). Jefferies & Co analyst Thomas Wei recently forecasts that Tecfidera will achieve global sales of $2 billion in 2015 while other analyst forecast revenues of as much as $3.4 billion in 2017. According to a recent Wells Fargo report, initial US sales of Tecfidera have exceeded those of Novartis' Gilenya (fingolimod) and Sanofi's Aubagio (teriflunomide).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze