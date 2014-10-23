Biogen Idec third-qtr net rockets 76% but shares slump

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) saw its share price plunge 7% to $303.51, after its posted third-quarter 2014 financial results, despite revealing that net income of $856.9 million (a year-on-year-leap of 76%), or $3.62 per share, beat consensus analysts’ forecasts of $3.43 per share.
Third quarter revenue increased to $2.5 billion, in line with expectation. Non-generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.80, an increase of 61% over the third quarter of 2013. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Biogen Idec for the third quarter was $900 million, an increase of 60% over the third quarter of 2013.
“The third quarter was a period of significant achievement as we continued to make progress against our corporate objectives,” said chief executive George Scangos, adding: “We introduced innovative therapies for MS [multiple sclerosis] and hemophilia and began to launch them in markets worldwide. We also launched Tecfidera in several European countries, furthering its position as a leading oral MS therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze