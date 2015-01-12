Biogen Idec to acquire Convergence Pharma in potential $675 million deal

US biotech major Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has agreed to acquire independent UK-based Convergence Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, in a deal that is expected to close during the first quarter of this year.
Biogen Idec plans to leverage Convergence’s expertise in chronic pain research and clinical development to accelerate the growth of its pain portfolio, which includes ion channel-modulating product candidates for neuropathic pain. Biogen Idec already has a neuropathic pain drug, neublastin (BG00010), in Phase II development, and is seeking to diversify from its core platform of multiple sclerosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze