Biogen Idec to acquire Convergence Pharma in potential $675 million deal

US biotech major Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has agreed to acquire independent UK-based Convergence Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, in a deal that is expected to close during the first quarter of this year.

Biogen Idec plans to leverage Convergence’s expertise in chronic pain research and clinical development to accelerate the growth of its pain portfolio, which includes ion channel-modulating product candidates for neuropathic pain. Biogen Idec already has a neuropathic pain drug, neublastin (BG00010), in Phase II development, and is seeking to diversify from its core platform of multiple sclerosis.