Biogen in 40% climb on FDA aducanumab documents

Regular pharma market observers distracted by the US elections had cause to suddenly look back towards the industry on Wednesday morning.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published papers on Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) aducanumab filing for members of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System (PCNS) Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting.

Biogen, which was trading 41% higher at lunchtime in New York, is seeking approval for the amyloid-beta targeting antibody to delay clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.