Biogen links with Scribe to develop CRISPR-based genetic meds

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has entered a research collaboration with molecular engineering company Scribe Therapeutics to develop and commercialize CRISPR-based therapies that address an underlying genetic cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Scribe’s platform is focused on engineering, delivering, and developing novel, custom CRISPR molecules. The company’s first technology, X-Editing (XE), provides greater editing activity, specificity and deliverability than other CRISPR genome editing tools currently available.
“Scribe has designed, engineered and tested thousands of evolved CRISPR enzymes to build an advanced platform for creating breakthrough in vivo treatments,” said Benjamin Oakes, chief executive and co-founder of Scribe Therapeutics, adding: “We’re proud to collaborate with Biogen and apply our uniquely customized approaches with the goal of developing new, safe and effective genetic medicines for neurodegenerative disease.”
