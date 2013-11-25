Biogen prevails in EU exclusivity battle for MS drug Tecfidera

US biotech company Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) saw its shares leap 10% to an all-time high of nearly $278 on Friday (November 22), as the company received positive news regarding its long fight to gain market exclusivity in Europe for its new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera (BG-12; dimethyl fumarate).
The news was that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has determined that dimethyl fumarate qualifies as a new active substance (NAS). This designation will provide 10 years of regulatory exclusivity for Tecfidera in the European Union, and gives Biogen the green-light for a European launch, which the company has delayed pending a resolution to the exclusivity issue.
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