Thursday 8 January 2026

Biogen to invest 1 billion Swiss francs for new Swiss biopharma plant

Biotechnology
1 July 2015

US biotech giant Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) says it is investing 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) in Luterbach in the Swiss canton of Solothurn in a new production plant.

Work would begin on the plant at the end of this year with completion set for the end of 2018. By 2019 the plant should be operational, creating 400 jobs and producing biopharmaceutical medicine, Biogen said at a press conference. The plant would be the fifth for the company in the world.

Biogen is one of the world's oldest biotechnology companies and was founded in 1978 in Geneva, Switzerland. The company researches, develops and markets innovative therapies. Biogen employs more than 7,500 people in 30 countries. In the Greater Zurich Area, Biogen has been present for more than 10 years when, in 2003, the third largest biotech company was created by the merger of Biogen and Idec Pharmaceuticals to become Biogen Idec. Since 2004, the head office of Biogen International has been located in the canton of Zug. In Switzerland, the company currently employs around 300 people.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze