Sunday 11 January 2026

Biohaven's zavegepant nasal spray for migraines set to reach sales of $206.8 million in 2030

Biotechnology
1 June 2022
biohaven_large

US biotech Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) migraine nasal spray zavegepant is set to generate annual sales of $206.8 million in the USA following the potential approval of its new drug application (NDA), which was received by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, the drug’s alternative delivery offers it a competitive advantage, but key opinion leaders (KOLs) previously interviewed by GlobalData have voiced concerns over nasal spray side effects and reimbursement.

Biohaven is currently the subject of an $11.6 billion takeover bid from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is aimed at bringing the US pharma giant into the migraine sector via Nurtec ODT (rimegepant), an innovative dual-acting migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and episodic prevention of migraine in adults, marketed by Biohaven, as well as its pipeline products. If completed, this acquisition will significantly support the development and commercialization of the company’s migraine products, said GlobalData.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pfizer leaps into migraine space, inking licensing deal with Biohaven
10 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Biohaven's Nurtec ODT for migraine prevention
28 May 2021
Biotechnology
Qulipta could become first oral CGRP blocker for chronic migraine
11 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Biohaven gains rights to brain disorders candidate
23 March 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze