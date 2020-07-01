Sunday 11 January 2026

BioInvent and Pfizer extend antibody research collaboration

1 July 2020
Swedish immuno-oncology firm BioInvent (OMXS: BINV) and New York pharma major Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have extended their ongoing collaboration, through to the end of the year.

Following the original December 2016 agreement, Lund-based BioInvent has been using its F.I.R.S.T drug discovery platform to identify antibodies targeting tumor-associated myeloid cells.

Pfizer has already selected the first and second targets under the agreement, and the extension will allow further targets and antibodies to be characterized.

