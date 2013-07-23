Biological E's Japanese Encephalitis vaccine prequalified by WHO

Indian biopharmaceutical company Biological E (BioE) and European biotech company Valneva (Euronext: VLA) revealed that the World Health Organization has awarded prequalification for global use in adults of BioE’s Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.
This is the first prequalification of a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine, and is a key step in ensuring the vaccine can be distributed to developing countries. BioE says it also expects the pediatric indication to be prequalified by the end of the year.
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