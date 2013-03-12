Biologics research promises to bolster future of medicine; PhRMA report

The USA’s biopharmaceutical companies are using biological processes to develop 907 medicines and vaccines targeting more than 100 diseases, according to a new report released by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

The report includes biologics in human clinical trials or under review by the US Food and Drug Administration such as:

• 338 cancer therapeutics that target several different types of solid tumors, leukemia and lymphoma;

• 134 vaccines for infectious diseases;

• 71 medicines for autoimmune diseases including lupus, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis;

• 58 treatments for cardiovascular disease.