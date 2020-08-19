BioMarin opens 30% down after CRL

US biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) opened 30% lower on Wednesday after a major setback.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) relating to the Californian company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy for severe hemophilia A.

BioMarin’s statement suggests frustration with the FDA over the issue.