Wednesday 15 April 2026

BioMarin submits EMA filing for first hemophilia gene therapy

Biotechnology
22 November 2019
biomarinbig

Californian biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults with severe hemophilia A.

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