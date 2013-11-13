Biomarkers industry to reach a value of $63.2 billion by end-2020

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% has been forecast for the biomarkers industry over the next seven years, reaching an industry value of $63.2 billion by the end of 2020.
According to a recent market report, titled Biomarkers: Discovery Techniques and Applications - A Global Market Overview added to the offering of CandMResearch, the USA is currently the leading region for biomarkers, accounting for an estimated 47% of the industry in 2013, which equates to $18.9 billion.
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