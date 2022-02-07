Biomunex and Institut Curie ink new strategic collaboration

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held French biotech focused on providing immuno-therapeutics, and Institut Curie, France’s leading cancer center, today announce a new chapter in their strategic research collaboration.
Together they will work on the development of a breakthrough immunotherapy drug candidate for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, based on Biomunex’ unique proprietary BiXAb technology.
The immune cell redirection approach has led to significant advances in cancer immunotherapy. More than 80 bispecific antibodies based on this approach are currently in development, most using CD3-based T-cell redirection. This promising technique is widely studied as it can be applied to a wide variety of cancer types. However, this approach still has many limitations, such as cytokine release syndrome, one of the major side effects of this therapy, dose-limiting toxicity and minimal clinical activity in solid tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze