BiondVax facing the end after flu vaccine flop

Israel’s BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BVXV) has announced top-line data from the company’s pivotal, Phase III trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate.
Results did not demonstrate a statistically-significant difference between the vaccinated and placebo groups in reduction of flu illness and severity, and therefore failed to meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
Shares in BiondVax were 21% lower after 90 minutes of trading on Monday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze