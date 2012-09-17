Sunday 11 January 2026

Bionomics buys US cancer stem cell firm Eclipse Therapeutics

Biotechnology
17 September 2012

Australian biotech firm Bionomics (ASX: BNO) has expanded its presence in the USA with the acquisition of San Diego, USA-based private biotechnology company Eclipse Therapeutics in a scrip-based $10 million deal. With consideration of around 23.9 million shares at $0.4176 per share, Eclipse shareholders, that include Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB), will own about 6.5% of Bionomics’ issued capital.

A spin-off of the Biogen Idec oncology franchise, Eclipse is developing drug candidates that target cancer stem cells (CSCs). CSCs are the seeds at the root of the cancer, and CSC technology is thus viewed by many oncologists and pharmaceutical companies as a high priority, new oncology drug frontier. Eclipse’s lead compound ET101 is aimed at an undisclosed CSC target which is over-expressed on most solid tumors. ET101 is expected to move into human trials in 2014. In March 2012 Eclipse reached a development and manufacturing agreement for production of the ET101 antibody with Swiss life science leader Lonza Group Limited.

“This acquisition elevates and expands Bionomics’ oncology pipeline beyond BNC105, our primary cancer drug candidate which is now at advanced clinical stages. It also establishes Bionomics as a global leader at the forefront of cancer stem cell therapeutics,” said Deborah Rathjen, chief executive and managing director of Bionomics.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze