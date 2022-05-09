BioNTech 1st-qtr sales and earnings triple

Shares of German biotech BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) were up 2.3% at $139.83 in pre-market New York trading, as the company reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, showing that sales and earnings more than tripled thanks to demand for Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).
Total revenues came in at 6.37 million euros ($6.74 billion) versus 2.05 billion euros. Net profit was 3.70 billion euros, versus 1.13 billion euros, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) at 14.24 euros, compared with 4.39 euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze