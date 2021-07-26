BioNTech launches ambitious malaria project

Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced the launch of its malaria project, which aims to develop a well-tolerated and highly effective malaria vaccine and implement sustainable vaccine supply solutions on the African continent.

BioNTech, whose share were up nearly 4% to $293.19 in mid-morning US trading, said that the Malaria project has two key objectives:

First, the development of a safe and highly effective mRNA vaccine with durable protective immunity to prevent malaria and disease-associated mortality. BioNTech will assess multiple vaccine candidates featuring known malaria targets such as the circumsporozoite protein (CSP), as well as new antigens discovered in the pre-clinical research phase.