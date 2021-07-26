BioNTech launches ambitious malaria project

Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced the launch of its malaria project, which aims to develop a well-tolerated and highly effective malaria vaccine and implement sustainable vaccine supply solutions on the African continent.
BioNTech, whose share were up nearly 4% to $293.19 in mid-morning US trading, said that the Malaria project has two key objectives:
First, the development of a safe and highly effective mRNA vaccine with durable protective immunity to prevent malaria and disease-associated mortality. BioNTech will assess multiple vaccine candidates featuring known malaria targets such as the circumsporozoite protein (CSP), as well as new antigens discovered in the pre-clinical research phase.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze