BioNTech taps pDNA supplier for Omicron COVID vaccine

German biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO AGC Biologics has expanded its partnership to supply more plasmid DNA (pDNA) starting material for the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, at the company’s Heidelberg facility.
As reported at the end of 2021, the teams at BioNTech and Pfizer are developing vaccine candidates to help fight growing COVID-19 variants, with a particular focus on the Omicron, as it spread quickly across the world these last few months. While current research and real-world data show boosters provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization, the life sciences industry needs to be prepared if this protection wanes in the face of new variants.
According to a recent news release from Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies have started to develop an Omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine with first batches expected to be ready for delivery by end of March 2022.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze