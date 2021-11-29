Biopharma and medtech half-year review 2021

Despite the continuing pandemic, the biopharma sector saw a return to relative stability during the first half of 2021. Remote operations are proving effective, deals are being made, and clinical research has resumed in many areas, according to the latest Evaluate Vantage report.

Compared to the same period in 2020, the medtech industry has witnessed a reversal of fortunes. Those producing Covid-19 tests and treatment technologies have lost headway, while demand for devices used in non-urgent procedures, in the orthopaedic and cardiovascular fields for instance, is surging.

Report Highlights: