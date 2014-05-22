BioRestorative Therapies enters research accord with Pfizer

US stem-cell therapies developer BioRestorative Therapies (Nasdaq: BRTX) has entered into a two-year collaborative research agreement with global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to study human brown adipose tissue and cell lines.

Under the terms of the deal, BRT and Pfizer will jointly conduct a study titled Development and Validation of a Human Brown Adipose Cell Model, which will seek to further characterize the identity and metabolic function of these cell lines. BRT has accumulated a large collection of human brown adipose tissue samples, preadipocyte cell lines and immortalized cell lines for use in potentially developing a cell therapy product. The results of the research may be used by both companies.