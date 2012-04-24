Biota and Nabi announce proposed merger

Australian firm Biota Holdings (ASX: BTA) and USA-based Nabi Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NABI) yesterday announced the signing of an implementation agreement to form a combined company, to be named Biota Pharmaceuticals, listed on the Nasdaq market and headquartered in the USA.

The accord is to subject to shareholder approval and an independent report confirming the merger to be in the best interest of shareholders. However, news of the proposed merger saw Biota’s shares fall 7.9% to A$0.87 in Australian trading.