Biota and Nabi announce proposed merger

Australian firm Biota Holdings (ASX: BTA) and USA-based Nabi Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NABI) yesterday announced the signing of an implementation agreement to form a combined company, to be named Biota Pharmaceuticals, listed on the Nasdaq market and headquartered in the USA.
The accord is to subject to shareholder approval and an independent report confirming the merger to be in the best interest of shareholders. However, news of the proposed merger saw Biota’s shares fall 7.9% to A$0.87 in Australian trading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze