Sunday 11 January 2026

Biotech deal-making off to a strong start in 2012, says Burrill

Biotechnology
2 February 2012

Swiss drug major Roche's hostile $5.7 billion bid for the tools and sequencing systems company Illumina reflected strong deal-making activity in the life sciences in January. In total, not including Roche's bid, more than $10 billion in global partnering and M&A deals were announced during the first month of the year, notes the latest report from Burrill & Co, a diversified USA-based global financial services firm focused on the life sciences industry.

The wrangling between Roche and Illumina is likely to go on for months. The deal reflects Roche's efforts to build itself into a personalized medicine powerhouse and its belief that sequencing technology will eventually migrate from the lab to the doctor's office.

Not counting the Roche-Illumina deal, life sciences companies announced $6.2 billion in agreed upon acquisitions in January. This included Bristol-Myers Squibb's $2.5 billion agreement to acquire hepatitis C drug developer Inhibitex; Amgen's $1.2 billion agreement to acquire Micromet, which is developing a new class of drugs that enlist the body's T-cells to battle cancer; and Celgene's agreement to acquire privately held Avila Therapeutics for $350 million plus milestones which if met could push the total value of the deal up to $925 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze