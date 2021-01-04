Biotech financing in a COVID year hits record

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged around the globe last year, biopharma capital markets were robust in 2020, with a record $13.5 billion raised in 81 initial public offerings (IPOs) and $41.1 billion in 256 follow-on offerings (FOs), noted SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges.
More capital was raised in more biopharma deals in 2020 than any prior year in biopharma history, and the capital and deal numbers for 2020 were 45% and 18%, respectively, above the trailing three-year deal averages for the sector. Additionally, average IPO deal size was larger in 2020 than any other year, with an average IPO size of $167 million. Average FO deal size was strong as well at $160 million, though not record-breaking.
Mean and median file-to-offer premiums for IPOs completed in 2020 were higher than any of the last seven years at 4% and 5%, respectively. Further, biopharma companies that completed IPOs in 2020 saw higher mean and median 1-day, 1-week, 1-month, and 1-quarter post-IPO returns than companies that completed IPOs in 2017-2019, and the returns remained positive even in the fourth quarter. 74% of 2020 IPOs were seeing annualized cumulative returns over 10% near the end of quarter-four, Mr Porges pointed out.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze