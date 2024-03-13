Thursday 18 June 2026

Biotech funding set for recovery in 2024

Biotechnology
13 March 2024
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The biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing a shift in investor sentiment. Despite facing challenges such as declining venture financing and macroeconomic pressures, there exists optimism about a recovery in biotech funding.

Healthcare professionals globally express cautious optimism, emphasizing the importance of alternative funding avenues and industry partnerships. This dynamic landscape sets the stage for potential growth and innovation in the biotech sector, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.

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