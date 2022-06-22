Biotech industry delivers impressive innovation during an era of global change

By Arda Ural, PhD, EY Americas Industry Markets Leader, Health Sciences and Wellness.

The 32nd edition of EY’s Beyond borders report found that despite global upheavals, including geopolitical complexities and the COVID-19 pandemic, the US and European biotechnology industries have not only stayed on course, but thrived on innovation.

Published five years ago, EY’s last overview of the biotech sector noted that the industry would have to navigate a business environment in which "uncertainty is the only certainty," and the past few years have certainly proven that true.