Thursday 18 June 2026

Biotech predictions for 2012 from sector specialist Steven Burrill

Biotechnology
3 January 2012

As 2011 drew to a close, Steven Burrill, chief executive of global life sciences financial services firm Burrill & Co, issued his annual predictions for the life sciences in the new year, saying companies will still face challenges raising money in 2012 as the Eurozone debt crisis and election year politics to continue to fuel volatility in financial markets. But overall, he expects the life sciences sector to outperform the major market indices in 2012 as they have in 2011 as measured by the Burrill Biotech Select Index.

“Life sciences companies faced challenges in 2011 from complex and rapidly changing capital markets, uncertainty with regulatory issues, and a reimbursement system that has grown increasingly hostile toward innovations,” says Mr Burrill, adding: “Nevertheless, the ongoing turmoil within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the need to find ways to boost our agricultural productivity and develop new sources of renewable fuel and chemicals, is creating unparalleled opportunities for the biotech industry.” For the life sciences in 2012, Burrill expects the following:

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