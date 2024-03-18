Biotheus expands deal with Hansoh into ADCs

Clinical-stage biotech Biotheus has entered into a collaboration with fellow China-based Hansoh Pharmaceutical (HK: 03692) following their current partnership since 2022.
Under the new deal, Biotheus will grant Hansoh Pharma a license to use the proprietary anti-EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody PM1080/HS-20117 independently developed by Biotheus for the development of antibody-drug conjugates products (ADC product), further confirming the increased focus on ADC research and development in China and elsewhere.
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