BioTime's subsidiary Asterias settles patent interference proceedings with ViaCyte

US biotech firm BioTime (NYSE MKT: BTX) says its subsidiary Asterias Biotherapeutics has entered into a settlement agreement with regenerative medicines company ViaCyte concerning certain litigation in the US District Court for the Northern District of California seeking the reversal of two adverse determinations by the US Patent & Trademark Office.
These were with respect to two patent applications in US Patent Interference 105,734, involving US patent 7,510,876 (ViaCyte) and US patent application 11/960,477 (Geron), and US Patent Interference 105,827 involving US patent 7,510,876 (ViaCyte) and US patent application 12/543,875 (Geron), along with four Opposition Proceedings pending before the Australian Patent Office pertaining to priority rights and the validity of each party's patents relating to endodermal precursor cells.
Each granted royalty free, fully paid licenses on each other’s technology
