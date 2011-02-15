BioTime signs deal to purchase Glycosan BioSystems assets; and Cell Targeting

US biotech BioTime (NYSE Amex: BTX), a company that develops and markets products in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine, says it has signed a definitive agreement to merge Utah-based Glycosan BioSystems) with its wholly-owned subsidiary, OrthoCyte. The acquisition is expected to close by March 18, 2011.

As a result of the merger, Glycosan stockholders will receive a total consideration of around 332,906 BioTime common shares, and warrants to purchase around 206,612 additional BioTime common shares at an exercise price of $10 per share. OrthoCyte will subsequently own all of Glycosan's assets, including manufacturing equipment, inventory, and technology licenses, and will assume Glycosan’s obligations, which at January 31, 2011 totaled approximately $218,000.