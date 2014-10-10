Biotron Phase II trial of BIT225 shows undetectable levels of hepatitis C 12 weeks after finishing treatment

All hepatitis C genotype 3 patients in a Phase II trial of BIT225, developed by Australian drug developer Biotron (ASX: BIT), now have undetectable levels of the virus 12 weeks after ceasing all treatment.
The study looked at hepatitis C virus genotype 3 patients in an open-label HIV/hepatitis C trial of BIT225.
The endpoint of the hepatitis C treatment is sustained virologic response, which at week 12 is defined as an undetectable hepatitis C RNA level 12 weeks after treatment ends. This is considered to be a prediction of permanent clearance of the virus and effectively constitutes a cure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze