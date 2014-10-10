Thursday 8 January 2026

Biotron Phase II trial of BIT225 shows undetectable levels of hepatitis C 12 weeks after finishing treatment

Biotechnology
10 October 2014
All hepatitis C genotype 3 patients in a Phase II trial of BIT225, developed by Australian drug developer Biotron (ASX: BIT), now have undetectable levels of the virus 12 weeks after ceasing all treatment.

The study looked at hepatitis C virus genotype 3 patients in an open-label HIV/hepatitis C trial of BIT225.

The endpoint of the hepatitis C treatment is sustained virologic response, which at week 12 is defined as an undetectable hepatitis C RNA level 12 weeks after treatment ends. This is considered to be a prediction of permanent clearance of the virus and effectively constitutes a cure.

