Biotron’s BIT225 reverses HIV-induced impairment of the immune system

Australian viral disease specialist Biotron (ASX: BIT) presented data at the 20th International AIDS Conference, underway in Melbourne, Australia, showing that its BIT225 is able to reverse HIV-induced impairment of the immune system.

HIV causes immune activation and inflammation which can have the effect of advanced aging and neurological dysfunction. This immune activation can be detected by specific markers in the blood.

Blood taken from HIV-infected patients treated for 10 days with BIT225 showed a significant reduction in inflammatory marker sCD163, which is associated with cells known as macrophages. By the end of treatment with BIT225, sCD163 had returned to pre-treatment levels, while samples from placebo-treated controls showed unchanged sCD163 levels throughout the study.