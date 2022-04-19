Sunday 11 January 2026

BioXcel gets $260 million from Oaktree and Qatar for Igalmi launch

Biotechnology
19 April 2022
bioxcel_large

USA-based BioXcel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharma using artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, has announced strategic financing agreements with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Under the agreements, Oaktree and QIA will provide up to $260 million in gross funding to support the company’s commercial activities of Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, a product indicated for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder.

"We have never been in a better position to realize our vision of becoming the leading AI-enabled neuroscience company"This financing is also intended to support the expansion of development efforts of BXCL501, which includes a pivotal Phase III program for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and for its additional neuroscience and immuno-oncology clinical programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA green light for BioXcel's Igalmi
6 April 2022
Biotechnology
Firm seeks funding ahead of taking Alzheimer's gene therapy into clinic
6 April 2022
Biotechnology
BioXcel forms oncology subsidiary to free up neuroscience focus
20 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Negative Investor reaction as BioXcel own goal threatens AD progress
3 July 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze