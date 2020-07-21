BioXcel shares spiral on schizophrenia and bipolar results

Connecticut, USA company BioXcel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BTAI) closed 14% higher after Monday’s trading.
The firm announced that the primary and secondary endpoints were met in two pivotal Phase III trials of BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
BXCL501 is BioXcel’s proprietary sublingual thin film of dexmedetomidine. The product met the primary and secondary endpoints of SERENITY I and SERENITY II, demonstrating a robust treatment effect in the trials. Results demonstrated that BXCL501 was well tolerated, with rapid and durable reductions in agitation.
