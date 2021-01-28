Black cloud hangs over JAK blockers after safety study miss

A post-marketing safety study of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz (tofacitinib) has missed both primary endpoints, threatening to undermine the drug’s competitiveness among rival options.
Required by the US Food and Drug Administration, the study was designed to evaluate the safety of two doses of the JAK blocker, in comparison with a TNF inhibitor, for people with rheumatoid arthritis.
The results showed 98 cardiovascular events among the test group, compared with 37 for the TNF inhibitor group. For those taking Xeljanz, 122 developed cancers, versus 42.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze