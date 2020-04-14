Blackstone to provide $2 billion to fund Alnylam's RNAi meds development

The USA’s Blackstone (NYSE: BX) revealed today that it will provide up to $2 billion to support Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ALNY) advancement of innovative RNA interference (RNAi) medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of debilitating diseases.
The deal is anchored by Blackstone’s purchase of 50% of the royalties owed to Alnylam on global sales of inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Inclisiran is a twice-a-year, subcutaneously injected RNAi therapeutic that has been shown in a comprehensive Phase III program to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol with an acceptable safety profile. If approved, this medicine is expected to help patients lower LDL cholesterol, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of mortality in the USA and globally.
