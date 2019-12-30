Blemish-free acne data sends Sol-Gel shares skywards

Israel-based biotech Sol-Gel Technologies (Nasdaq: SLGL) saw its share price rocket nearly 93% to $17.80 during Monday morning’s trading after the company presented positive data from two Phase III trials.

Sol-Gel announced top-line results from the two pivotal trials of Twyneo, an investigational, combination of microencapsulated tretinoin 0.1% and microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide 3% cream, which demonstrated statistically-significant improvement on all co-primary endpoints in the treatment of patients with acne vulgaris.

First of its type combination