Blockchain used in trials for personalized vaccine candidate

French immunotherapy specialist Transgene (Euronext: TNG) has hailed as a “world premiere” a blockchain-based solution for clinical trials.

The firm is working with German firm Hypertrust Patient Data Care to use a cloud-based approach to “monitoring and orchestrating” supply chain processes related to its investigational vaccine TG4050.

Transgene is developing the candidate as an individualized therapeutic vaccine, based on the myvac technology, against ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.