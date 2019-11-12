Wednesday 18 February 2026

bluebird and Forty Seven in gene therapy tie-up

Biotechnology
12 November 2019
fortyseven_large

US biotech companies bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) and Forty Seven (Nasdaq: FTSV) have announced a research collaboration.

The companies will pursue clinical proof-of-concept for Forty Seven’s new antibody-based conditioning regimen, FSI-174 (anti-cKIT antibody) plus magrolimab (anti-CD47 antibody), with bluebird’s ex vivo lentiviral vector hematopoietic stem cell (LVV HSC) gene therapy platform.

'Increase the number who consider gene therapy'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Forty Seven succumbs to $4.9 billion takeover offer
2 March 2020
Biotechnology
Lonza to manufacture Mesoblast's first allogeneic cell therapy
17 October 2019
Biotechnology
GSK and Lyell Immunopharma collaborate on cancer cell therapies
8 October 2019
Biotechnology
First launch of bluebird bio's Zynteglo
13 January 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Korsana Biosciences emerges with $175 million funding
Biotechnology
Korsana Biosciences emerges with $175 million funding
18 February 2026
Biotechnology
NewBiologix announces publication of breakthrough HEK293 cell line
18 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Rare Disease Day: Digital twins offer hope for patients
18 February 2026
Biotechnology
Immunic closes $200 million private placement
18 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Second Phase III success for COMP360 psilocybin sends Compass 38% higher
17 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Cytokinetics wins EC nod for Myqorzo
17 February 2026
Biotechnology
GSK wins EC approval for Exdensur in severe asthma and CRSwNP
17 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Acadia Pharmaceuticals
A US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company focused on underserved neurological and rare disease communities, with two marketed products and a pipeline centered on neuropsychiatric symptoms in dementia-related conditions and neurodevelopmental disorders.


More Features in Biotechnology

Korsana Biosciences emerges with $175 million funding
18 February 2026
NewBiologix announces publication of breakthrough HEK293 cell line
18 February 2026
Immunic closes $200 million private placement
18 February 2026
GSK wins EC approval for Exdensur in severe asthma and CRSwNP
17 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze