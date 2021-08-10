bluebird bio plunges as financials and business update displease

US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) yesterday reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which failed to impress investors, so the stock tumbled 27.5% to $18.16 by close of trading.
Total revenues were $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $198.9 million in the like 2020 period. Net loss was $241.7 million for the 2021 three months compared to $21.5 million a year ago.
