Friday 17 April 2026

bluebird bio presents more LentiGlobin data at ASH

Biotechnology
9 December 2019
bluebird-bio-big

US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) has presented new data from its Phase I/II HGB-206 study of its LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) at ASH.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to February 19, 2021 February 22, 2021
21 February 2021
Biotechnology
Look back at pharma news in the week to March 12, 2021
14 March 2021
Biotechnology
bluebird and Forty Seven in gene therapy tie-up
12 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi presents positive data for former Bioverativ candidate
11 December 2019




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MeiraGTx reacquires bota-vec rights and prices public offering
Biotechnology
MeiraGTx reacquires bota-vec rights and prices public offering
16 April 2026
Biotechnology
Alethio Therapeutics unveils ATX-011, a breakthrough for treating essential thrombocythemia
16 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
ICER white paper on accelerated approval pathway for Rx drugs
16 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo transfers healthcare unit to Suntory
16 April 2026
Biosimilars
Mochida inks agreement for a biosimilar of follitropin alfa
16 April 2026
Biotechnology
Terremoto investors see ‘full potential of selective AKT1 inhibition’
16 April 2026
Biotechnology
STORM’s $56 million Series C to power Phase II sarcoma trial
16 April 2026


Company Spotlight

Ewopharma
A Vienna-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization and distribution of innovative medicines across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.


More Features in Biotechnology

MeiraGTx reacquires bota-vec rights and prices public offering
16 April 2026
Alethio Therapeutics unveils ATX-011, a breakthrough for treating essential thrombocythemia
16 April 2026
Terremoto investors see ‘full potential of selective AKT1 inhibition’
16 April 2026
STORM’s $56 million Series C to power Phase II sarcoma trial
16 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze